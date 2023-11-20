The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-1) will meet the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Moore Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Charleston Southern Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Bethune-Cookman Top Players (2022-23)

Marcus Garrett: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Kevin Davis: 11.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Zion Harmon: 13.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Damani McEntire: 2.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

2.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Joe French: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Charleston Southern Top Players (2022-23)

Claudell Harris Jr.: 17.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyeree Bryan: 10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Taje' Kelly: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Tahlik Chavez: 11.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Kalib Clinton: 7.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Bethune-Cookman vs. Charleston Southern Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bethune-Cookman Rank Bethune-Cookman AVG Charleston Southern AVG Charleston Southern Rank 274th 67.9 Points Scored 72.6 155th 311th 75.0 Points Allowed 74.4 299th 303rd 29.3 Rebounds 31.5 192nd 211th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 9.8 72nd 237th 6.8 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 313th 11.3 Assists 12.0 268th 212th 12.1 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

