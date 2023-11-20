The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-1) take on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on YouTube.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • TV: YouTube

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats shot 41.4% from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 46% the Buccaneers allowed to opponents.
  • In games Bethune-Cookman shot higher than 46% from the field, it went 5-2 overall.
  • The Buccaneers ranked 192nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Wildcats finished 303rd.
  • Last year, the 67.9 points per game the Wildcats put up were 6.5 fewer points than the Buccaneers gave up (74.4).
  • When Bethune-Cookman put up more than 74.4 points last season, it went 5-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Bethune-Cookman scored 74.5 points per game in home games last season, compared to 62.4 points per game away from home, a difference of 12.1 points per contest.
  • The Wildcats ceded 69.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.9 fewer points than they allowed in away games (79.6).
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Bethune-Cookman performed better at home last season, averaging 7.8 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 34.2% three-point percentage away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Minnesota L 80-60 Williams Arena
11/10/2023 Trinity (FL) W 113-46 Moore Gymnasium
11/15/2023 Trinity Baptist W 104-63 Moore Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Charleston Southern - Moore Gymnasium
11/24/2023 Lamar - Joan Perry Brock Center
11/25/2023 Delaware State - Joan Perry Brock Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.