How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Charleston Southern on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-1) take on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on YouTube.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Charleston Southern Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: YouTube
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights
- The Wildcats shot 41.4% from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 46% the Buccaneers allowed to opponents.
- In games Bethune-Cookman shot higher than 46% from the field, it went 5-2 overall.
- The Buccaneers ranked 192nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Wildcats finished 303rd.
- Last year, the 67.9 points per game the Wildcats put up were 6.5 fewer points than the Buccaneers gave up (74.4).
- When Bethune-Cookman put up more than 74.4 points last season, it went 5-2.
Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Bethune-Cookman scored 74.5 points per game in home games last season, compared to 62.4 points per game away from home, a difference of 12.1 points per contest.
- The Wildcats ceded 69.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.9 fewer points than they allowed in away games (79.6).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Bethune-Cookman performed better at home last season, averaging 7.8 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 34.2% three-point percentage away from home.
Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 80-60
|Williams Arena
|11/10/2023
|Trinity (FL)
|W 113-46
|Moore Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|Trinity Baptist
|W 104-63
|Moore Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|Lamar
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/25/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
