The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-1) take on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on YouTube.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: YouTube

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

The Wildcats shot 41.4% from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 46% the Buccaneers allowed to opponents.

In games Bethune-Cookman shot higher than 46% from the field, it went 5-2 overall.

The Buccaneers ranked 192nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Wildcats finished 303rd.

Last year, the 67.9 points per game the Wildcats put up were 6.5 fewer points than the Buccaneers gave up (74.4).

When Bethune-Cookman put up more than 74.4 points last season, it went 5-2.

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Bethune-Cookman scored 74.5 points per game in home games last season, compared to 62.4 points per game away from home, a difference of 12.1 points per contest.

The Wildcats ceded 69.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.9 fewer points than they allowed in away games (79.6).

Looking at three-point shooting, Bethune-Cookman performed better at home last season, averaging 7.8 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 34.2% three-point percentage away from home.

Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule