Will Anthony Cirelli Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 20?
Can we count on Anthony Cirelli lighting the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning clash with the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Cirelli stats and insights
- In two of 17 games this season, Cirelli has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 7.4% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 32 goals in total (only two per game), the least in the league.
- So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Cirelli recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|5:52
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:07
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|17:41
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|18:33
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:27
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:01
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:26
|Home
|W 6-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.