Will Alex Barre-Boulet Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 20?
Will Alex Barre-Boulet find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Boston Bruins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Barre-Boulet stats and insights
- In four of 15 games this season, Barre-Boulet has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 19.0% of them.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the league by allowing 32 total goals (two per game).
- So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Barre-Boulet recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|6:57
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|9:57
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:56
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|9:56
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|11:32
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|8:22
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|11:02
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:19
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|2
|1
|1
|15:24
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|11:55
|Home
|W 6-0
Lightning vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
