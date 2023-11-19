UCF vs. South Dakota State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The UCF Knights (2-1) and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-2) hit the court in a game with no set line at Flagler Gymnasium on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UCF vs. South Dakota State Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Saint Augustine, Florida
- Venue: Flagler Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
UCF Betting Records & Stats
- UCF covered 15 times in 29 games with a spread last season.
- UCF was more successful against the spread than South Dakota State last season, sporting an ATS record of 15-13-0, as opposed to the 15-15-0 record of the Jackrabbits.
UCF vs. South Dakota State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UCF
|71.5
|142.4
|65.5
|135.3
|136
|South Dakota State
|70.9
|142.4
|69.8
|135.3
|144.3
Additional UCF Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Knights recorded just 1.7 more points per game (71.5) than the Jackrabbits allowed (69.8).
- UCF had an 8-7 record against the spread and an 11-6 record overall last season when scoring more than 69.8 points.
UCF vs. South Dakota State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UCF
|15-13-0
|17-12-0
|South Dakota State
|15-15-0
|13-17-0
UCF vs. South Dakota State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UCF
|South Dakota State
|11-6
|Home Record
|10-2
|5-7
|Away Record
|6-9
|8-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-5-0
|4-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-6-0
|77.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.5
|65.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.6
|11-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|4-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-7-0
