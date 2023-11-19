The UCF Knights (2-1) and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-2) hit the court in a game with no set line at Flagler Gymnasium on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UCF vs. South Dakota State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Saint Augustine, Florida

Saint Augustine, Florida Venue: Flagler Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

UCF Betting Records & Stats

UCF covered 15 times in 29 games with a spread last season.

UCF was more successful against the spread than South Dakota State last season, sporting an ATS record of 15-13-0, as opposed to the 15-15-0 record of the Jackrabbits.

UCF vs. South Dakota State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCF 71.5 142.4 65.5 135.3 136 South Dakota State 70.9 142.4 69.8 135.3 144.3

Additional UCF Insights & Trends

Last year, the Knights recorded just 1.7 more points per game (71.5) than the Jackrabbits allowed (69.8).

UCF had an 8-7 record against the spread and an 11-6 record overall last season when scoring more than 69.8 points.

UCF vs. South Dakota State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCF 15-13-0 17-12-0 South Dakota State 15-15-0 13-17-0

UCF vs. South Dakota State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCF South Dakota State 11-6 Home Record 10-2 5-7 Away Record 6-9 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 77.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 11-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

