The South Florida Bulls (1-1) hit the court against the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Florida vs. Northern Iowa matchup.

South Florida vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Florida vs. Northern Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Florida Moneyline Northern Iowa Moneyline BetMGM South Florida (-2.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Florida (-1.5) 145.5 -134 +110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Florida vs. Northern Iowa Betting Trends (2022-23)

South Florida compiled a 15-14-0 ATS record last year.

The Bulls and their opponents combined to hit the over 19 out of 29 times last season.

Northern Iowa won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

In Panthers games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times.

