Sunday's game features the South Florida Bulls (3-1) and the North Florida Ospreys (1-3) clashing at Yuengling Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-61 win for heavily favored South Florida according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Bulls suffered a 70-41 loss to Alabama.

South Florida vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

South Florida vs. North Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 76, North Florida 61

Other AAC Predictions

South Florida Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulls' +346 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game) was a result of putting up 70.1 points per game (80th in college basketball) while allowing 60.0 per outing (69th in college basketball).

South Florida posted 72.3 points per game last season in conference contests, which was 2.2 more points per game than its overall average (70.1).

When playing at home, the Bulls posted 7.5 more points per game last year (75.3) than they did away from home (67.8).

Defensively South Florida was better in home games last year, giving up 56.7 points per game, compared to 60.0 in road games.

