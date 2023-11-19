Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White has a tough matchup in Week 11 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), facing the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are conceding the fourth-fewest rushing yards in the league, 83.1 per game.

So far this year, White has amassed a team-leading 429 rushing yards on 132 carries (47.7 ypg), while scoring three rushing TDs. White has put up 35 catches for 326 receiving yards (36.2 ypg) and one score.

White vs. the 49ers

White vs the 49ers (since 2021): 1 GP / 56 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 56 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The 49ers defense has not allowed a rusher to rack up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Four opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against San Francisco this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the 49ers this season.

The 83.1 rushing yards the 49ers allow per outing makes them the fourth-ranked rush defense in the NFL this year.

The 49ers' defense ranks third in the NFL with four rushing TDs allowed so far this season.

Rachaad White Rushing Props vs. the 49ers

Rushing Yards: 44.5 (-105)

White Rushing Insights

White has hit his rushing yards over in 33.3% of his opportunities (three of nine games).

The Buccaneers have passed 57.1% of the time and run 42.9% this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 57.4% of his team's 230 rushing attempts this season (132).

White has run for a touchdown in two games this season, including one contest with multiple touchdowns.

He has 23.5% of his team's 17 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

He has 22 red zone carries for 75.9% of the team share (his team runs on 42% of its plays in the red zone).

Rachaad White Receiving Props vs the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (+100)

White Receiving Insights

In seven of nine games this year, White has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

White has been targeted on 37 of his team's 306 passing attempts this season (12.1% target share).

He has been targeted 37 times, averaging 8.8 yards per target (37th in NFL).

White, in nine games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

White (six red zone targets) has been targeted 15.0% of the time in the red zone (40 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

White's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Titans 11/12/2023 Week 10 20 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 47 YDS / 1 TD at Texans 11/5/2023 Week 9 20 ATT / 73 YDS / 2 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/26/2023 Week 8 9 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 7 REC / 70 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/22/2023 Week 7 13 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs

