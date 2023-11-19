The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans will be up against the San Francisco 49ers' defense and Talanoa Hufanga in Week 11 NFL action. See below for more stats and analysis on the Buccaneers receivers' matchup against the 49ers pass defense.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Buccaneers vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Mike Evans Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. 49ers 109.7 12.2 7 37 9.01

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Mike Evans vs. Talanoa Hufanga Insights

Mike Evans & the Buccaneers' Offense

Mike Evans has collected 43 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 737 (81.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 70 times and has six touchdowns.

Through the air, Tampa Bay is 17th in the NFL with 2,057 passing yards (228.6 per game) and 13th in passing yards per attempt (6.7).

The Buccaneers' scoring attack has been sputtering this season, as it ranks 23rd in the league with 178 points (19.8 per game).

Tampa Bay ranks 17th in the NFL in pass rate, airing it out 34.0 times per game.

In the red zone, the Buccaneers rank 15th in the NFL in pass attempts, airing it out 40 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 58.0%.

Talanoa Hufanga & the 49ers' Defense

Talanoa Hufanga has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 50 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

Defensively, San Francisco is ranked 12th in passing yards conceded in the NFL, at 1,993 (221.4 per game).

The 49ers have allowed the fewest points in the NFL, 15.9 per game.

San Francisco has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to five players this season.

The 49ers have allowed a touchdown pass to eight players this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mike Evans vs. Talanoa Hufanga Advanced Stats

Mike Evans Talanoa Hufanga Rec. Targets 70 16 Def. Targets Receptions 43 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 17.1 11 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 737 50 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 81.9 5.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 168 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 7 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 6 3 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.