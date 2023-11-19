Mike Evans will be up against the 15th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Evans has 43 catches for a team-high 737 yards and six TDs this campaign. He has been targeted 70 times.

Evans vs. the 49ers

Evans vs the 49ers (since 2021): 1 GP / 44 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 44 REC YPG / REC TD San Francisco has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The 49ers have conceded a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

San Francisco has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 221.4 passing yards the 49ers allow per game makes them the 15th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The 49ers' defense is seventh in the NFL by giving up 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (10 total passing TDs).

Mike Evans Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 55.5 (-115)

Evans Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Evans has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 66.7% of his games (six of nine).

Evans has received 22.9% of his team's 306 passing attempts this season (70 targets).

He is averaging 10.5 yards per target (14th in league play), racking up 737 yards on 70 passes thrown his way.

Evans has registered a touchdown catch in six of nine games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has six total touchdowns this season (35.3% of his team's 17 offensive TDs).

With seven red zone targets, Evans has been on the receiving end of 17.5% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.

Evans' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Titans 11/12/2023 Week 10 10 TAR / 6 REC / 143 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 4 REC / 87 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/26/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 3 REC / 39 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 6 REC / 82 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

