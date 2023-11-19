Mike Evans was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 11 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Evans' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Mike Evans and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Evans' season stats include 737 yards on 43 receptions (17.1 per catch) and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 70 times.

Keep an eye on Evans' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Mike Evans Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Quadricep

The Buccaneers have no other receivers on the injury report.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 11 Injury Reports

Buccaneers vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Evans 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 70 43 737 168 6 17.1

Evans Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 10 6 66 1 Week 2 Bears 8 6 171 1 Week 3 Eagles 10 5 60 1 Week 4 @Saints 3 3 40 0 Week 6 Lions 10 4 49 0 Week 7 Falcons 8 6 82 1 Week 8 @Bills 6 3 39 1 Week 9 @Texans 5 4 87 0 Week 10 Titans 10 6 143 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.