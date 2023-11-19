Will Mike Evans Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Mike Evans was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 11 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Evans' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Evans' season stats include 737 yards on 43 receptions (17.1 per catch) and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 70 times.
Mike Evans Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Quadricep
- The Buccaneers have no other receivers on the injury report.
Week 11 Injury Reports
Buccaneers vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Evans 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|70
|43
|737
|168
|6
|17.1
Evans Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|10
|6
|66
|1
|Week 2
|Bears
|8
|6
|171
|1
|Week 3
|Eagles
|10
|5
|60
|1
|Week 4
|@Saints
|3
|3
|40
|0
|Week 6
|Lions
|10
|4
|49
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|8
|6
|82
|1
|Week 8
|@Bills
|6
|3
|39
|1
|Week 9
|@Texans
|5
|4
|87
|0
|Week 10
|Titans
|10
|6
|143
|1
