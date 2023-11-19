The Kansas State Wildcats (3-1) host the No. 12 Miami Hurricanes (4-0) at Baha Mar Convention Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. There is no line set for the game.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Miami (FL) vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes Betting Records & Stats

Last season 15 of Miami (FL)'s games hit the over.

The Hurricanes' record against the spread last year was 18-12-0.

Miami (FL) (18-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 67.6% of the time, 13.1% less often than Kansas State (23-11-0) last year.

Miami (FL) vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas State 76.2 155.3 69.9 141.8 141.1 Miami (FL) 79.1 155.3 71.9 141.8 147.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Miami (FL) Insights & Trends

The Hurricanes' 79.1 points per game last year were 9.2 more points than the 69.9 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

Miami (FL) went 13-7 against the spread and 20-4 overall when it scored more than 69.9 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Miami (FL) vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas State 23-11-0 19-15-0 Miami (FL) 18-12-0 15-18-0

Miami (FL) vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas State Miami (FL) 15-1 Home Record 16-1 4-7 Away Record 7-4 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 75.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.