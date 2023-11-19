The Kansas State Wildcats (3-1) face the Miami Hurricanes (4-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This clash is available on CBS Sports Network.

Miami (FL) vs. Kansas State Game Information

Miami (FL) Top Players (2022-23)

  • Norchad Omier: 13.1 PTS, 10 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jordan Miller: 15.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Isaiah Wong: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Nijel Pack: 13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Wooga Poplar: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kansas State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Markquis Nowell: 17.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 8.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Keyontae Johnson: 17.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Nae'Qwan Tomlin: 10.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK
  • Desi Sills: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Cam Carter: 6.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Miami (FL) vs. Kansas State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas State Rank Kansas State AVG Miami (FL) AVG Miami (FL) Rank
68th 76.2 Points Scored 79.1 25th
169th 69.9 Points Allowed 71.9 235th
210th 31.3 Rebounds 32.1 156th
204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 9 133rd
200th 7.2 3pt Made 7.5 166th
8th 17 Assists 14.5 75th
311th 13.3 Turnovers 10.7 61st

