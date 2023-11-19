Sunday's contest between the Miami Hurricanes (4-0) and Kansas State Wildcats (3-1) going head-to-head at Baha Mar Convention Center has a projected final score of 80-76 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Hurricanes, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:30 PM ET on November 19.

There is no line set for the game.

Miami (FL) vs. Kansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Time: 2:30 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Miami (FL) vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 80, Kansas State 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami (FL) vs. Kansas State

Computer Predicted Spread: Miami (FL) (-3.7)

Miami (FL) (-3.7) Computer Predicted Total: 155.6

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

Miami (FL) was led by its offense last season, as it ranked 25th-best in the country by posting 79.1 points per game. It ranked 235th in college basketball in points allowed (71.9 per contest).

The Hurricanes pulled down 32.1 boards per game (156th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 29.4 rebounds per contest (71st-ranked).

Miami (FL) dished out 14.5 assists per game, which ranked them 75th in the country.

The Hurricanes averaged 10.7 turnovers per game (61st-ranked in college basketball). They forced 12.1 turnovers per contest (159th-ranked).

With 7.5 treys per game, the Hurricanes were 166th in the country. They owned a 36.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 44th in college basketball.

Miami (FL) allowed 7.7 treys per game (240th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 33.5% (160th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Of the shots attempted by Miami (FL) last season, 65.8% of them were two-pointers (73.7% of the team's made baskets) and 34.2% were threes (26.3%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.