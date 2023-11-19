The Indiana Pacers (3-3) square off against the Orlando Magic (4-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. The matchup airs on BSIN and BSFL.

Magic vs. Pacers Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, BSFL

Magic Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Franz Wagner gets the Magic 21.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Cole Anthony gets the Magic 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He also averages 0.0 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Paolo Banchero is putting up 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.4% of his shots from the field.

The Magic are receiving 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Jalen Suggs this year.

Markelle Fultz is putting up 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He is sinking 52.9% of his shots from the floor.

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton averages 20.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 12.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Myles Turner averages 17.0 points, 10.3 boards and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.0 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in NBA).

Aaron Nesmith posts 12.7 points, 6.0 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.0 steals and 1.0 block.

Bruce Brown averages 15.0 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocks.

Buddy Hield averages 11.7 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 boards.

Magic vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Pacers Magic 120.3 Points Avg. 109.7 123.5 Points Allowed Avg. 103.5 48.2% Field Goal % 45.4% 37.1% Three Point % 32.4%

