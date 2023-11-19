The Houston Cougars (5-0) hope to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Dayton Flyers (3-1) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Dayton matchup.

Houston vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Houston vs. Dayton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Dayton Betting Trends (2022-23)

Houston put together a 17-17-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 16 Cougars games hit the over.

Dayton compiled a 14-18-0 record against the spread last season.

Flyers games went over the point total 11 out of 32 times last year.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Oddsmakers rate Houston considerably higher (sixth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (13th-best).

The implied probability of Houston winning the national championship, based on its +2000 moneyline odds, is 4.8%.

