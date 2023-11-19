The Akron Zips (1-0) will play the Florida International Panthers (0-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available via FloHoops.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Florida International vs. Akron Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Florida International Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida International Top Players (2022-23)

Arturo Dean: 11.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Denver Jones: 20.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

20.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Mohamed Sanogo: 6.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Dashon Gittens: 6.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Nick Guadarrama: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Akron Top Players (2022-23)

Enrique Freeman: 16.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

16.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Xavier Castaneda: 21.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

21.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Trendon Hankerson: 9.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Greg Tribble: 6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Sammy Hunter: 8.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida International vs. Akron Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Akron Rank Akron AVG Florida International AVG Florida International Rank 109th 74.6 Points Scored 73.1 141st 79th 66.9 Points Allowed 75.1 314th 147th 32.2 Rebounds 28.3 335th 189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 7.1 292nd 30th 9.1 3pt Made 6.8 237th 150th 13.4 Assists 12.3 237th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 14.3 340th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.