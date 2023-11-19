Sunday's contest between the Florida International Panthers (1-3) and the Akron Zips (3-0) at John Gray Gymnasium has a projected final score of 78-70 based on our computer prediction, with Florida International taking home the win. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 19.

The game has no set line.

Florida International vs. Akron Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: George Town, Cayman Islands

Venue: John Gray Gymnasium

Florida International vs. Akron Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida International 78, Akron 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida International vs. Akron

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida International (-7.7)

Florida International (-7.7) Computer Predicted Total: 147.6

Florida International Performance Insights

On offense, Florida International averaged 73.1 points per game (141st-ranked in college basketball) last season. It gave up 75.1 points per contest at the other end of the court (314th-ranked).

It was a tough season for the Panthers last year in terms of rebounding, as they pulled down just 28.3 rebounds per game (24th-worst in college basketball) and allowed 35.1 rebounds per contest (sixth-worst).

Last season Florida International ranked 237th in college basketball in assists, delivering 12.3 per game.

The Panthers struggled in terms of turnovers last year, ranking 19th-worst in the nation with 14.3 turnovers per game. Conversely, they ranked 15th-best in college basketball with 15.5 forced turnovers per contest.

Last year the Panthers drained 6.8 threes per game (237th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 32.6% (267th-ranked) from downtown.

Florida International was 332nd in the nation with 8.7 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 322nd with a 36.3% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Last season Florida International took 64% two-pointers, accounting for 74.7% of the team's baskets. It shot 36% threes (25.3% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.