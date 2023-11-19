Chris Godwin will be up against the 15th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Godwin has put up a 522-yard campaign thus far (58 yards receiving per game) with one TD, hauling in 44 passes on 68 targets.

Godwin vs. the 49ers

Godwin vs the 49ers (since 2021): 1 GP / 54 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 54 REC YPG / REC TD San Francisco has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The 49ers have surrendered a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with San Francisco on the season.

The 221.4 passing yards the 49ers concede per contest makes them the 15th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The 49ers have the No. 7 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 10 this season (1.1 per game).

Chris Godwin Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 51.5 (-115)

Godwin Receiving Insights

Godwin, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in four of nine games this year.

Godwin has 22.2% of his team's target share (68 targets on 306 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.7 yards per target (62nd in league play), averaging 522 yards on 68 passes thrown his way.

Godwin has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 17 offensive touchdowns this season (5.9%).

Godwin has been targeted 12 times in the red zone (30.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts).

Godwin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Titans 11/12/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 4 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/26/2023 Week 8 7 TAR / 5 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/22/2023 Week 7 12 TAR / 6 REC / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 6 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

