Cade Otton will be up against the 15th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Otton has a 254-yard campaign on 30 catches with three scores so far. He has been targeted on 41 occasions, and averages 28.2 yards.

Otton vs. the 49ers

Otton vs the 49ers (since 2021): 1 GP / 28 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 28 REC YPG / REC TD San Francisco has allowed five opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The 49ers have allowed eight opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with San Francisco on the season.

The 221.4 passing yards per game yielded by the 49ers defense makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers' defense is seventh in the NFL by giving up 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (10 total passing TDs).

Cade Otton Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-111)

Otton Receiving Insights

Otton, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of nine games this season.

Otton has 13.4% of his team's target share (41 targets on 306 passing attempts).

He is averaging 6.2 yards per target (107th in league play), racking up 254 yards on 41 passes thrown his way.

In two of nine games this year, Otton has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

He has 17.6% of his team's 17 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Otton (six red zone targets) has been targeted 15.0% of the time in the red zone (40 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Otton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Titans 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 TAR / 6 REC / 70 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/26/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

