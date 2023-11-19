The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) visit the San Francisco 49ers (6-3) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

The recent betting trends and insights for the 49ers and Buccaneers can be found in this article before they play on Sunday.

Buccaneers vs. 49ers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California Venue: Levi's Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 49ers 11.5 41.5 -650 +450

Buccaneers vs. 49ers Betting Records & Stats

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have combined with their opponent to score more than 41.5 points in three of nine games this season.

The average over/under for Tampa Bay's outings this season is 41.4, 0.1 fewer points than this game's total.

The Buccaneers have put together a record of 6-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Buccaneers have won two out of the six games in which they've been the underdog.

Tampa Bay has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +450 moneyline set for this game.

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco's contests this year have an average point total of 43.1, 1.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The 49ers have covered the spread in a matchup five times this season (5-3-1).

The 49ers are 6-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 66.7% of those games).

San Francisco has played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

49ers vs. Buccaneers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games 49ers 28 5 15.9 1 43.1 5 9 Buccaneers 19.8 23 19.2 6 41.4 3 9

Buccaneers vs. 49ers Betting Insights & Trends

Buccaneers

Over its last three games, Tampa Bay has covered the spread each time, and is 1-2 overall.

In the Buccaneers' past three contests, they have gone over the total once.

The 49ers have put up a total of 109 more points than their opponents this year (12.1 per game), and the Buccaneers have outscored opponents by just five points (0.6 per game).

49ers

Over its last three contests, San Francisco has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

In its past three contests, San Francisco has gone over the total once.

The 49ers have scored a total of 109 more points than their opponents this year (12.1 per game), and the Buccaneers have outscored opponents by only five points (0.6 per game).

Buccaneers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.4 40.9 42.1 Implied Team Total AVG 22.9 22.2 23.8 ATS Record 6-3-0 2-3-0 4-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-7-0 1-4-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 0-2 2-2

49ers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.1 44.1 42.2 Implied Team Total AVG 24.9 26 24 ATS Record 5-3-1 3-1-0 2-2-1 Over/Under Record 4-4-1 3-1-0 1-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-3 3-1 3-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

