The San Francisco 49ers (6-3) are listed as double-digit favorites (-11.5) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5). This contest has a listed total of 41.5 points.

The 49ers' recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they play the Buccaneers. The Buccaneers' recent betting insights and trends can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup against 49ers.

Buccaneers vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Tampa Bay Moneyline BetMGM 49ers (-11.5) 41.5 -650 +450 FanDuel 49ers (-11.5) 41.5 -750 +530

Tampa Bay vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV Info: FOX

FOX

Buccaneers vs. 49ers Betting Insights

Tampa Bay has six wins in nine contests against the spread this season.

Two Tampa Bay games (of nine) have gone over the point total this season.

San Francisco's ATS record is 5-3-1 this season.

The 49ers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as an 11.5-point favorite or greater this year.

San Francisco games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (44.4%).

Buccaneers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Mike Evans - - - - 55.5 (-115) - Chris Godwin - - - - 51.5 (-115) - Baker Mayfield 231.5 (-115) - 9.5 (-120) - - - Rachaad White - - 42.5 (-111) - 25.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

