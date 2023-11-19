Buccaneers vs. 49ers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 11
The San Francisco 49ers (6-3) are listed as double-digit favorites (-11.5) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5). This contest has a listed total of 41.5 points.
Buccaneers vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Francisco Moneyline
|Tampa Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|49ers (-11.5)
|41.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|49ers (-11.5)
|41.5
|-750
|+530
Tampa Bay vs. San Francisco Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- TV Info: FOX
Buccaneers vs. 49ers Betting Insights
- Tampa Bay has six wins in nine contests against the spread this season.
- Two Tampa Bay games (of nine) have gone over the point total this season.
- San Francisco's ATS record is 5-3-1 this season.
- The 49ers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as an 11.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- San Francisco games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (44.4%).
Buccaneers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Mike Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|55.5 (-115)
|-
|Chris Godwin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|51.5 (-115)
|-
|Baker Mayfield
|231.5 (-115)
|-
|9.5 (-120)
|-
|-
|-
|Rachaad White
|-
|-
|42.5 (-111)
|-
|25.5 (-118)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
