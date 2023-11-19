For their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (6-3) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, November 19 at 4:05 PM , the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) have seven players on the injury report.

The Buccaneers are coming off of a victory over the Tennessee Titans by the score of 20-6.

The 49ers knocked off the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-3 in their last outing.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Matt Feiler OL Knee Questionable Carlton Davis CB Toe Questionable Mike Evans WR Quadricep Limited Participation In Practice Devin White LB Foot Questionable Lavonte David LB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Ryan Neal S Thumb Out Josh Hayes DB Concussion Questionable

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Banks OL Toe Out Trent Williams OT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Samuel Womack CB Knee Questionable Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Nick Zakelj OL Biceps Out Darrell Luter Jr. CB Knee Questionable Robert Beal Jr. DL Hamstring Questionable Colton McKivitz OL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Buccaneers vs. 49ers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV Info: FOX

Buccaneers Season Insights

From an offensive standpoint, the Buccaneers are posting 306.7 total yards per game (22nd-ranked). They rank 24th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (354.1 total yards allowed per game).

From an offensive perspective, the Buccaneers are putting up 19.8 points per contest (22nd-ranked). They rank eighth in the NFL on defense (19.2 points surrendered per game).

The Buccaneers have been struggling in pass defense, ranking second-worst with 266.9 passing yards given up per game. They have been more effective on the other side of the ball, putting up 228.6 passing yards per contest (15th-ranked).

Tampa Bay's running game has been struggling, ranking worst in the NFL with 78.1 rushing yards per game. It has been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering 87.2 rushing yards per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Buccaneers have a top-five turnover margin this season, ranking third-best at +8.

Buccaneers vs. 49ers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: 49ers (-13)

49ers (-13) Moneyline: 49ers (-750), Buccaneers (+525)

49ers (-750), Buccaneers (+525) Total: 41.5 points

