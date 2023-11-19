At Levi's Stadium on Sunday, November 19, the San Francisco 49ers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, starting at 4:05 PM ET. The 49ers should be victorious, based on our computer model -- continue scrolling to find more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The 49ers have been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both total offense (third-best with 383.3 yards per game) and total defense (fifth-best with 304.6 yards allowed per game) this year. The Buccaneers rank 22nd in the NFL with 19.8 points per game on offense, and they rank eighth with 19.2 points ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Buccaneers vs. 49ers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction 49ers (-12) Toss Up (41.5) 49ers 28, Buccaneers 14

Buccaneers Betting Info

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Buccaneers have a 18.2% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Tampa Bay games have gone over the point total just twice this year.

The over/under for this game is 0.1 points higher than the average scoring total for Buccaneers games (41.4).

49ers Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the 49ers' implied win probability is 86.7%.

San Francisco has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing four times.

The 49ers have covered the spread when playing as at least 12-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

In San Francisco's nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

The over/under in this matchup is 41.5 points, 1.6 fewer than the average total in this season's 49ers contests.

Buccaneers vs. 49ers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Francisco 28 15.9 31 17.3 25.6 14.8 Tampa Bay 19.8 19.2 15.4 16.8 25.3 22.3

