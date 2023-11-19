The focus will be on QBs Brock Purdy and Baker Mayfield when the San Francisco 49ers (6-3) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) play on November 19. Which signal caller is beter equipped to bring home a win in this matchup? We dive into the details below.

Buccaneers vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

Baker Mayfield vs. Brock Purdy Matchup

Baker Mayfield 2023 Stats Brock Purdy 9 Games Played 9 64.6% Completion % 68.8% 2,143 (238.1) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,329 (258.8) 14 Touchdowns 15 5 Interceptions 5 134 (14.9) Rushing Yards (Per game) 107 (11.9) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Baker Mayfield Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 235.5 yards

: Over/Under 235.5 yards Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

49ers Defensive Stats

So far this season, opposing offenses have struggled to find the end zone against the 49ers' defense, which ranks first in the NFL with 15.9 points allowed per game and fifth in the league with 304.6 yards allowed per game.

When it comes to defending the pass, San Francisco has surrendered 1,993 passing yards this season, ranking 12th in the league. In terms of passing touchdowns allowed, it is seventh in the NFL with 10.

Against the run, the 49ers have been one of the best defenses in the league, ranking third in the NFL by allowing 83.1 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 13th with 4 yards allowed per rush attempt.

On defense, San Francisco is 19th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed (39.8%) and 19th in red-zone percentage allowed (55%).

Brock Purdy Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 258.5 yards

: Over/Under 258.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Buccaneers Defensive Stats

