Baker Mayfield will be facing the 15th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Mayfield has thrown for 2,143 yards (238.1 yards per game) this season, as Mayfield has completed 64.6% of his passes (197-for-305), with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. In the ground game, Mayfield has added 134 yards rushing on 38 attempts.

Mayfield vs. the 49ers

Mayfield vs the 49ers (since 2021): 1 GP / 215 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 215 PASS YPG / PASS TD Two opposing players have recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have allowed six players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

San Francisco has allowed two or more touchdown passes to three quarterbacks in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the 49ers this season.

The pass defense of the 49ers is conceding 221.4 yards per outing this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the 49ers have conceded 10 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks seventh among NFL defenses.

Baker Mayfield Passing Props vs. the 49ers

Passing Yards: 236.5 (-115)

Mayfield Passing Insights

Mayfield has bettered his passing yards prop total in six games this season, or 66.7%.

The Buccaneers have passed 57.1% of the time and run 42.9% this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

With 305 attempts for 2,143 passing yards, Mayfield is 19th in NFL action with 7 yards per attempt.

Mayfield has thrown for a touchdown in eight of nine games this season, with more than one TD pass five times.

He has 14 total touchdowns this season (82.4% of his team's 17 offensive TDs).

Mayfield accounts for 58.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 40 of his total 305 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Baker Mayfield Rushing Props vs the 49ers

Rushing Yards: 10.5 (-105)

Mayfield Rushing Insights

Mayfield hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in six of his nine opportunities this season (66.7%).

In nine games this season, Mayfield has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has three red zone carries for 10.3% of the team share (his team runs on 42% of its plays in the red zone).

Mayfield's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Titans 11/12/2023 Week 10 18-for-29 / 278 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/5/2023 Week 9 21-for-30 / 265 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/26/2023 Week 8 25-for-42 / 237 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/22/2023 Week 7 27-for-42 / 275 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/15/2023 Week 6 19-for-37 / 206 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

