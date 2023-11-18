The Wisconsin Badgers (5-5) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-5) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in a battle of Big Ten opponents.

Wisconsin is averaging 371.5 yards per game offensively this year (77th in the FBS), and is allowing 332.6 yards per game (32nd) on the defensive side of the ball. Nebraska ranks 17th-worst in total yards per game on offense (313.1), but at least it has been playing well on defense, ranking 17th-best in total yards allowed per game (306.9).

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins below.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

City: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Key Statistics

Wisconsin Nebraska 371.5 (82nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.1 (118th) 332.6 (29th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.9 (17th) 153.5 (75th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.8 (29th) 218 (80th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.3 (129th) 15 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 24 (133rd) 13 (75th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (75th)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has 1,383 passing yards for Wisconsin, completing 64.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 186 rushing yards (18.6 ypg) on 59 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Braelon Allen, has carried the ball 133 times for 757 yards (75.7 per game), scoring eight times.

Chez Mellusi has carried the ball 51 times for 306 yards (30.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Will Pauling's leads his squad with 596 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 56 receptions (out of 91 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Bryson Green has put together a 375-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 25 passes on 58 targets.

Chimere Dike has compiled 16 catches for 282 yards, an average of 28.2 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has thrown for 967 yards on 77-of-157 passing with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 483 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Grant has racked up 88 carries and totaled 364 yards with three touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV has registered 23 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 246 (24.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 39 times and has one touchdown.

Thomas Fidone II has caught 20 passes and compiled 228 receiving yards (22.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Marcus Washington's 15 targets have resulted in eight catches for 176 yards.

