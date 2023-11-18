Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Volusia County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Volusia County, Florida and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Volusia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Father Lopez High School at Trinity Christian High School - Deltona
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Deltona, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atlantic High School - Port Orange at Trinity Christian High School - Deltona
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Deltona, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
IMG Academy at DME Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Daytona Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
