Victor Hedman and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be in action on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Edmonton Oilers. There are prop bets for Hedman available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Victor Hedman vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Hedman Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Hedman has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 24:03 on the ice per game.

Hedman has a goal in four of 17 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Hedman has a point in 11 games this year (out of 17), including multiple points six times.

Hedman has an assist in 11 of 17 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Hedman has an implied probability of 58.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hedman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Hedman Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 55 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 17 Games 2 19 Points 2 4 Goals 0 15 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.