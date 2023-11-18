AAC foes will meet when the No. 17 Tulane Green Wave (9-1) meet the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-6). Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Tulane 30, Florida Atlantic 20

Tulane has yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 8-0.

The Green Wave have played in five games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter and won them all.

Florida Atlantic has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won once.

The Owls have been at least a +280 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Green Wave a 77.8% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Tulane (-9.5)



Tulane (-9.5) In nine Tulane games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

In 2023, the Green Wave are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 9.5 points or more (in five chances).

In nine games played Florida Atlantic has recorded three wins against the spread.

The Owls have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Over (46.5)



Over (46.5) Six of Tulane's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 46.5 points.

This season, four of Florida Atlantic's games have ended with a score higher than 46.5 points.

The over/under for the matchup of 46.5 is 7.3 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Tulane (28.2 points per game) and Florida Atlantic (25.6 points per game).

Splits Tables

Tulane

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.6 57.9 50.4 Implied Total AVG 34.3 37.4 30.5 ATS Record 3-6-0 1-4-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-7-0 1-4-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-0 4-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Florida Atlantic

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.6 55 52.5 Implied Total AVG 30.4 29.8 31 ATS Record 3-5-1 0-3-1 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 0-4-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

