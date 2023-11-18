Big 12 foes will battle when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-5) meet the UCF Knights (5-5). Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Texas Tech vs. UCF?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas Tech 32, UCF 26

Texas Tech 32, UCF 26 Texas Tech has won three of the seven games it was the moneyline favorite this season (42.9%).

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, the Red Raiders have a 1-1 record (winning 50% of their games).

UCF has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

The Knights have a record of in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

The Red Raiders have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texas Tech (-2.5)



Texas Tech (-2.5) Texas Tech has four wins in nine games versus the spread this season.

The Red Raiders have been favored by 2.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.

UCF has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

This season, the Knights have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59.5)



Under (59.5) Four of Texas Tech's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 59.5 points.

This season, seven of UCF's games have finished with a combined score higher than 59.5 points.

The point total for the contest of 59.5 is 3.6 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Texas Tech (29.1 points per game) and UCF (34 points per game).

Splits Tables

Texas Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.3 59.5 55.5 Implied Total AVG 31.2 32 30.6 ATS Record 4-5-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 3-1-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-4 2-1 1-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

UCF

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.1 57.5 60.7 Implied Total AVG 35.4 37 33.8 ATS Record 4-6-0 3-2-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 4-1-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 1-2 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-0 0-2

