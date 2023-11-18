The Tampa Bay Lightning, Steven Stamkos among them, play the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. There are prop bets for Stamkos available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Steven Stamkos vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

Stamkos' plus-minus rating this season, in 16:20 per game on the ice, is -7.

In four of 15 games this year, Stamkos has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 11 of 15 games this year, Stamkos has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 15 games this year, Stamkos has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Stamkos' implied probability to go over his point total is 69.4% based on the odds.

There is a 53.5% chance of Stamkos having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 55 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 15 Games 2 16 Points 1 5 Goals 1 11 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.