Pioneer League foes match up when the Stetson Hatters (3-7) and the San Diego Toreros (3-7) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Spec Martin Municipal Stadium.

Stetson is compiling 337.0 yards per game on offense, which ranks 80th in the FCS. On defense, the Hatters rank 74th, allowing 364.6 yards per contest. San Diego is compiling 20.6 points per game on offense this season (96th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 25.7 points per game (59th-ranked) on defense.

Stetson vs. San Diego Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Deland, Florida

Deland, Florida Venue: Spec Martin Municipal Stadium

Stetson vs. San Diego Key Statistics

Stetson San Diego 337.0 (75th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.5 (84th) 364.6 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.2 (19th) 100.9 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.1 (95th) 236.1 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.4 (59th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Stetson Stats Leaders

Matt O'Connor has recorded 1,357 yards (135.7 ypg) on 102-of-187 passing with six touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Devon Brewer has racked up 329 yards on 110 carries while finding the end zone seven times as a runner.

Kaderris Roberts has been handed the ball 58 times this year and racked up 326 yards (32.6 per game) with four touchdowns.

Gabe Atkin has hauled in 41 catches for 558 yards (55.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Aanjay Feliciano has hauled in 21 receptions totaling 334 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jalon Warthen-Carr has hauled in 24 catches for 319 yards, an average of 31.9 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

San Diego Stats Leaders

Dominic Nankil leads San Diego with 1,159 yards on 108-of-185 passing with five touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Williams, has carried the ball 203 times for 941 yards (94.1 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Re-al Mitchell has 362 receiving yards (36.2 per game) on 42 catches while racking up 199 rushing yards on 39 attempts with two touchdowns.

Ja'Seem Reed's 764 receiving yards (76.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 55 receptions on 49 targets with two touchdowns.

Josh Heverly has collected 546 receiving yards (54.6 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 33 receptions.

