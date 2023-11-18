The Stetson Hatters (0-3) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when hosting the Iona Gaels (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Edmunds Center. This game is at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup

Stetson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stetson vs. Iona 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Gaels scored an average of 63.0 points per game last year, just 1.8 more points than the 61.2 the Hatters allowed to opponents.

When Iona allowed fewer than 59.4 points last season, it went 19-3.

Last year, the Hatters recorded 59.4 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 55.5 the Gaels allowed.

Stetson had a 9-11 record last season when scoring more than 55.5 points.

Stetson Schedule