Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 18, when the San Diego Toreros and Stetson Hatters match up at 12:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Toreros. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Stetson vs. San Diego Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction San Diego (-2.9) 51.9 San Diego 27, Stetson 24

Stetson Betting Info (2022)

The Hatters compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread last season.

The Hatters and their opponents combined to hit the over four out of eight times last season.

San Diego Betting Info (2022)

The Toreros put together a 3-6-0 ATS record last year.

Last year, three Toreros games went over the point total.

Hatters vs. Toreros 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Stetson 23.6 35.9 27.4 37.6 19.8 34.2 San Diego 20.6 25.7 20.7 22.0 20.5 31.3

