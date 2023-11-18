SMU vs. Memphis: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The SMU Mustangs (8-2) bring the No. 9 scoring defense in the country into a clash with the Memphis Tigers (8-2), boasting the No. 9 scoring offense, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Mustangs are , by 7.5 points. The over/under is 66.5 in the contest.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Memphis matchup in this article.
SMU vs. Memphis Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- City: Memphis, Florida
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
SMU vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SMU Moneyline
|Memphis Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SMU (-7.5)
|66.5
|-300
|+250
|FanDuel
|SMU (-7.5)
|66.5
|-320
|+255
SMU vs. Memphis Betting Trends
- SMU has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- When playing as at least 7.5-point favorites this season, the Mustangs have an ATS record of 5-2.
- Memphis has won just two games against the spread this season.
