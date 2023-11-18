Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sarasota County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Sarasota County, Florida, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sarasota County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
J P Taravella High School at South Plantation High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on November 18
- Location: Plantation, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Sarasota Christian School
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverview High School at Bayshore High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.