Lightning vs. Oilers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 18
The Edmonton Oilers (5-9-1) hit the road to play the Tampa Bay Lightning (7-6-4) at Amalie Arena on Saturday, November 18 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN. The Oilers have won three games in a row.
Over the past 10 games, the Lightning have a record of 4-4-2. They have totaled 34 goals, while their opponents have scored 35. They have gone on the power play 32 times during that span, and have capitalized with nine goals (28.1% of opportunities).
Before this matchup, here's who we predict to bring home the win in Saturday's hockey game.
Lightning vs. Oilers Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this contest predicts a final tally of Lightning 4, Oilers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-105)
- Total Pick: Under 7 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)
Lightning vs Oilers Additional Info
Lightning Splits and Trends
- The Lightning have a 7-6-4 record this season and are -4-4 in games that have needed overtime.
- In the five games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up six points.
- Tampa Bay has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.
- The Lightning have scored more than two goals 12 times, earning 17 points from those matchups (7-2-3).
- This season, Tampa Bay has recorded a lone power-play goal in seven games and registered nine points with a record of 4-2-1.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Tampa Bay is 6-3-0 (12 points).
- The Lightning have been outshot by opponents in eight games, going 1-3-4 to record six points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Oilers Rank
|Oilers AVG
|Lightning AVG
|Lightning Rank
|24th
|2.87
|Goals Scored
|3.35
|12th
|29th
|3.67
|Goals Allowed
|3.59
|28th
|5th
|33.8
|Shots
|30
|21st
|9th
|29.3
|Shots Allowed
|31.8
|22nd
|8th
|25%
|Power Play %
|30.36%
|5th
|25th
|74.14%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.67%
|10th
Lightning vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
