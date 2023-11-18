The North Florida Ospreys (3-2) and the Maine Black Bears (3-2) meet in a game with no set line at UNF Arena on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Florida vs. Maine Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: UNF Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Florida Betting Records & Stats

North Florida's games have hit the over in three out of four opportunities (75%).

The Ospreys are 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

Maine (2-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 25% of the time, 25% more often than North Florida (1-3-0) this season.

North Florida vs. Maine Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Florida 79.8 157 73.4 139.4 152.3 Maine 77.2 157 66.0 139.4 136.0

Additional North Florida Insights & Trends

The Ospreys score 13.8 more points per game (79.8) than the Black Bears give up (66.0).

North Florida has a 1-3 record against the spread and a 3-2 record overall when scoring more than 66.0 points.

North Florida vs. Maine Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Florida 1-3-0 3-1-0 Maine 2-2-0 3-1-0

North Florida vs. Maine Home/Away Splits

North Florida Maine 2-1 Home Record 1-1 1-1 Away Record 0-1 0-2-0 Home ATS Record 0-1-0 1-1-0 Away ATS Record 0-1-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88.0 79.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 52.0 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-0-0 2-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 0-1-0

