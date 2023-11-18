The Maine Black Bears (3-2) take on the North Florida Ospreys (3-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

North Florida vs. Maine Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Florida vs. Maine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Maine Moneyline North Florida Moneyline BetMGM Maine (-4.5) 142.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Maine (-4.5) 143.5 -180 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Florida vs. Maine Betting Trends

North Florida has covered once in four games with a spread this season.

Maine has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Black Bears' four games this season have hit the over.

