Looking for an updated view of the MWC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

MWC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. UNLV

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

8-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win MWC: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 36th

36th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 106th

106th Last Game: W 34-14 vs Wyoming

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Air Force

@ Air Force Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

2. Fresno State

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

8-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win MWC: +260

+260 Overall Rank: 46th

46th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 103rd

103rd Last Game: L 42-18 vs San Jose State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: New Mexico

New Mexico Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

3. San Jose State

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-6

5-5 | 5-6 Odds to Win MWC: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 48th

48th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 68th

68th Last Game: W 42-18 vs Fresno State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: San Diego State

San Diego State Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

4. Air Force

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 7-4

8-2 | 7-4 Odds to Win MWC: -120

-120 Overall Rank: 56th

56th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 121st

121st Last Game: L 27-13 vs Hawaii

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: UNLV

UNLV Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

5. Boise State

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

5-5 | 6-5 Odds to Win MWC: +900

+900 Overall Rank: 63rd

63rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 75th

75th Last Game: W 42-14 vs New Mexico

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Utah State

@ Utah State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

6. Utah State

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-6

5-5 | 5-6 Odds to Win MWC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 77th

77th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 90th

90th Last Game: W 41-24 vs Nevada

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Boise State

Boise State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

7. Wyoming

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 7-4

6-4 | 7-4 Odds to Win MWC: +1800

+1800 Overall Rank: 82nd

82nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 57th

57th Last Game: L 34-14 vs UNLV

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Hawaii

Hawaii Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

8. Colorado State

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

4-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win MWC: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 99th

99th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 85th

85th Last Game: W 22-19 vs San Diego State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Nevada

Nevada Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

9. San Diego State

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-7 | 2-9 Odds to Win MWC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 109th

109th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 84th

84th Last Game: L 22-19 vs Colorado State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ San Jose State

@ San Jose State Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

10. Hawaii

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 3-9

4-7 | 3-9 Odds to Win MWC: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 113th

113th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 94th

94th Last Game: W 27-13 vs Air Force

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Wyoming

@ Wyoming Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

11. Nevada

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 2-9

2-8 | 2-9 Odds to Win MWC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 116th

116th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 88th

88th Last Game: L 41-24 vs Utah State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Colorado State

@ Colorado State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

12. New Mexico

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-7 | 2-9 Odds to Win MWC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 127th

127th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 96th

96th Last Game: L 42-14 vs Boise State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Fresno State

@ Fresno State Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

