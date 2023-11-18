Will Mikey Eyssimont Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 18?
The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game against the Edmonton Oilers is slated for Saturday at 4:00 PM ET. Will Mikey Eyssimont find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Eyssimont stats and insights
- Eyssimont has scored in four of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.
- Eyssimont has no points on the power play.
- Eyssimont's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 55 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
Eyssimont recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:47
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:14
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|11:25
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|10:01
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|7:25
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:33
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|10:39
|Home
|W 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Home
|W 3-0
Lightning vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
