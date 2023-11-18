Two of the nation's strongest rushing defenses battle when the No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (9-1) bring college football's 10th-ranked run D into a contest with the Miami Hurricanes (6-4), who have the No. 7 unit, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Cardinals are just 1-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 46.5 points.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 12 Odds

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Betting Trends

Miami (FL) has compiled a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Hurricanes have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 1-point underdogs this season.

Louisville has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing five times.

The Cardinals have covered the spread four times this season (4-4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

Miami (FL) 2023 Futures Odds

