The No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (9-1) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Miami Hurricanes (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium in an ACC showdown.

Louisville has the 27th-ranked offense this season (440.4 yards per game), and has been even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 16th-best with just 300.1 yards allowed per game. In terms of points scored Miami (FL) ranks 44th in the FBS (30.9 points per game), and it is 34th on defense (20.7 points allowed per contest).

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Key Statistics

Miami (FL) Louisville 427.6 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 440.4 (29th) 312.5 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.1 (16th) 172 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.3 (26th) 255.6 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 251.1 (49th) 20 (122nd) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (41st) 15 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (17th)

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has compiled 2,086 yards (208.6 per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions this season.

Henry Parrish Jr. has carried the ball 77 times for 469 yards, with four touchdowns.

Donald Chaney Jr. has rushed for 464 yards on 87 carries with two touchdowns.

Jacolby George paces his squad with 707 receiving yards on 46 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo has caught 60 passes and compiled 683 receiving yards (68.3 per game) with four touchdowns.

Colbie Young's 38 catches (on 54 targets) have netted him 499 yards (49.9 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has 2,402 pass yards for Louisville, completing 65.5% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.

Jawhar Jordan has racked up 976 yards on 141 carries while finding the end zone 11 times. He's also caught 14 passes for 193 yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Isaac Guerendo has been handed the ball 77 times this year and racked up 492 yards (49.2 per game) with seven touchdowns. He's also contributed in the pass game with 13 grabs for 154 yards

Jamari Thrash's team-leading 734 yards as a receiver have come on 49 receptions (out of 72 targets) with six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has caught 19 passes for 307 yards (30.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce's 15 grabs are good enough for 259 yards and three touchdowns.

