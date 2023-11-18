The No. 15 LSU Tigers (7-3) and Georgia State Panthers (6-4) will face each other in a matchup at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is LSU vs. Georgia State?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: LSU 45, Georgia State 19

LSU 45, Georgia State 19 LSU has won 75% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (6-2).

The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

This season, Georgia State has won two out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

The Panthers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1800.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 99.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Georgia State (+31.5)



Georgia State (+31.5) LSU has played nine games, posting five wins against the spread.

The Tigers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 31.5 points or more.

In nine games played Georgia State has recorded five wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (73.5)



Under (73.5) This season, three of LSU's 10 games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 73.5 points.

Georgia State has yet to finish a game this season with a combined score higher than 73.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 73 points per game, 0.5 points fewer than the over/under of 73.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

LSU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.7 60.8 60.6 Implied Total AVG 36 40.3 32.6 ATS Record 5-4-0 3-1-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 9-0-0 4-0-0 5-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 4-0 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Georgia State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.9 54.6 59.8 Implied Total AVG 30.2 29 31.8 ATS Record 5-4-0 2-3-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-1 2-1

