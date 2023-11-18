Lightning vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Edmonton Oilers (5-9-1, riding a three-game winning streak) go on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning (7-6-4) at Amalie Arena. The contest on Saturday, November 18 begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Lightning vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Oilers (-115)
|Lightning (-105)
|7
|Oilers (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Lightning Betting Insights
- This season the Lightning have been an underdog seven times, and won two of those games.
- This season Tampa Bay has won two of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Lightning have a 51.2% chance to win.
- Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined to score more than 7 goals in 10 of 17 games this season.
Lightning vs Oilers Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Lightning vs. Oilers Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|43 (27th)
|Goals
|57 (6th)
|55 (22nd)
|Goals Allowed
|61 (29th)
|13 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|17 (4th)
|15 (25th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|8 (10th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- The Lightning went 4-4-2 over its last 10 games, including a 5-5-0 ledger against the spread during that span.
- In its past 10 games, Tampa Bay has gone over the total five times.
- The Lightning total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals fewer than the 7 total listed for this matchup.
- During the last 10 matchups, Lightning's games have had an average of 9.4 goals, 0.2 more than their season-long average.
- The Lightning have scored the sixth-most goals (57 goals, 3.4 per game) in the league.
- The Lightning's 61 total goals given up (3.6 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.
- Their -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.