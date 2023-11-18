The Edmonton Oilers will travel to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, November 18, with the Oilers having won three consecutive games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch the Lightning-Oilers matchup on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Lightning vs Oilers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have given up 61 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 29th in the league.

The Lightning's 57 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them sixth in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Lightning have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 16 11 13 24 15 9 0% Brayden Point 17 7 14 21 5 5 47% Victor Hedman 17 4 15 19 13 3 - Steven Stamkos 15 5 11 16 6 3 50% Brandon Hagel 17 8 8 16 6 6 40%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Oilers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Oilers are giving up 55 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 22nd in NHL play.

The Oilers' 43 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 27th in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Oilers have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Oilers have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that time.

Oilers Key Players