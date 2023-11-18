Entering a game against the Edmonton Oilers (5-9-1), the Tampa Bay Lightning (7-6-4) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 at Amalie Arena.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Andrei Vasilevskiy G Out Back
Conor Sheary LW Out Upper Body
Anthony Cirelli C Questionable Undisclosed

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Ryan Fanti G Out Hip
Dylan Holloway LW Out Knee
Mattias Janmark C Out Shoulder

Lightning vs. Oilers Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Tampa, Florida
  • Arena: Amalie Arena

Lightning Season Insights

  • The Lightning are fifth in the NHL in scoring (57 goals, 3.4 per game).
  • Tampa Bay has conceded 61 total goals this season (3.6 per game), ranking 29th in the NHL.
  • Their -4 goal differential is 20th in the league.

Oilers Season Insights

  • Edmonton's 43 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 27th in the league.
  • Its goal differential (-12) ranks 26th in the league.

Lightning vs. Oilers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Oilers (-115) Lightning (-105) 7

