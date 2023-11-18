Lightning vs. Oilers Injury Report Today - November 18
Entering a game against the Edmonton Oilers (5-9-1), the Tampa Bay Lightning (7-6-4) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 at Amalie Arena.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|G
|Out
|Back
|Conor Sheary
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Anthony Cirelli
|C
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ryan Fanti
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Dylan Holloway
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Mattias Janmark
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lightning vs. Oilers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Arena: Amalie Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Lightning Season Insights
- The Lightning are fifth in the NHL in scoring (57 goals, 3.4 per game).
- Tampa Bay has conceded 61 total goals this season (3.6 per game), ranking 29th in the NHL.
- Their -4 goal differential is 20th in the league.
Oilers Season Insights
- Edmonton's 43 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 27th in the league.
- Its goal differential (-12) ranks 26th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lightning vs. Oilers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-115)
|Lightning (-105)
|7
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.