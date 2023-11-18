United Center is where the Miami Heat (8-4) and Chicago Bulls (4-9) will clash on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Tyler Herro and Nikola Vucevic are players to watch for the Heat and Bulls, respectively.

How to Watch Heat vs. Bulls

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI, BSSUN

Heat's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Heat beat the Nets on Thursday, 122-115. Their top scorer was Jimmy Butler with 36 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 36 5 3 1 3 2 Duncan Robinson 26 0 2 0 0 6 Bam Adebayo 20 7 4 2 0 0

Heat vs Bulls Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Herro's numbers on the season are 22.0 points, 4.3 assists and 4.3 boards per game, shooting 37.3% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.7 made 3-pointers per contest (10th in league).

Butler is averaging 16.5 points, 3.5 assists and 9.0 boards per game.

Kyle Lowry averages 5.3 points, 4.7 boards and 4.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Kevin Love's numbers on the season are 11.0 points, 2.0 assists and 9.5 boards per contest.

Duncan Robinson is posting 10.7 points, 0.7 assists and 2.0 boards per game.

