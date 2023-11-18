Player prop bet odds for DeMar DeRozan and others are available when the Miami Heat visit the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

NBCS-CHI and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: -156) 1.5 (Over: +180)

The 23.5-point prop bet for Jimmy Butler on Saturday is 7.0 higher than his season scoring average (16.5).

He has grabbed 9.0 rebounds per game, 3.5 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

Butler has collected 3.5 assists per game, 1.0 less than his prop bet on Saturday (4.5).

He drains 0.0 three-pointers per game, 1.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Saturday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -147) 0.5 (Over: -159)

DeRozan's 23.3 points per game are 1.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

DeRozan averages 3.3 assists, 1.2 less than his over/under on Saturday.

DeRozan's 0.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Saturday over/under.

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -102) 10.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Nikola Vucevic has put up 14.5 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Saturday's game (10.5).

Vucevic has averaged 2.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Saturday (2.5).

Vucevic has averaged 0.5 made three-pointers per game, 1.0 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

